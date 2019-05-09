PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Cookie Table Week on Pittsburgh Today Live and there are bakers here in the kitchen showing us how to make Pizzelles and Gaulettes.
“Cristy’s Pizzelles”
- 1 Cup Butter
- 2 Cups Sugar
- 6 Eggs
- 1 tea. Anise Extract
- 1 tea. Vanilla
- 2 tsp. Baking Powder
- 4 ½ Cups Flour
*Mix butter and sugar until well blended
*Add eggs, Anise & Vanilla
*Add baking powder & flour
*Mix should be the consistency of a drop cookie dough
Makes about 6 dozen.
Belgium Cookies – “Gaullettes”
To make this cookie you use our Palmer iron Model #1130.
- ½ cup Butter (1 stick)
- ½ cup Margarine (1 stick)
- 6 Eggs
- 6 cups Flour (approx. 1 cup of flour for each egg)
- 2 1/3 cup Brown sugar – firmly packed
- 2 2/3 cup Sugar
- 2 tea. Baking Powder
- 1 oz. Vanilla
- 1 oz. Whiskey
- 1 oz. Rum
*Cream butter, margarine and sugar, add eggs.
*Mix until smooth.
*Add flavorings.
*Add flour & baking soda a little at a time until you have a batter that resembles a drop cookie dough.
*Spoon batter onto the preheated Belgium waffle iron.
*Allow to cook approx. 1 minute.
*Use fork to remove and allow to cool on a wire rack.