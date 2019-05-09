Filed Under:Pittsburgh Today Live, Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Cookie Table Week on Pittsburgh Today Live and there are bakers here in the kitchen showing us how to make Pizzelles and Gaulettes.

“Cristy’s Pizzelles”

  • 1 Cup Butter
  • 2 Cups Sugar
  • 6 Eggs
  • 1 tea. Anise Extract
  • 1 tea. Vanilla
  • 2 tsp. Baking Powder
  • 4 ½ Cups Flour

*Mix butter and sugar until well blended
*Add eggs, Anise & Vanilla
*Add baking powder & flour
*Mix should be the consistency of a drop cookie dough
Makes about 6 dozen.

Belgium Cookies – “Gaullettes”

To make this cookie you use our Palmer iron Model #1130.

  • ½ cup Butter (1 stick)
  • ½ cup Margarine (1 stick)
  • 6 Eggs
  • 6 cups Flour (approx. 1 cup of flour for each egg)
  • 2 1/3 cup Brown sugar – firmly packed
  • 2 2/3 cup Sugar
  • 2 tea. Baking Powder
  • 1 oz. Vanilla
  • 1 oz. Whiskey
  • 1 oz. Rum

*Cream butter, margarine and sugar, add eggs.
*Mix until smooth.
*Add flavorings.
*Add flour & baking soda a little at a time until you have a batter that resembles a drop cookie dough.
*Spoon batter onto the preheated Belgium waffle iron.
*Allow to cook approx. 1 minute.
*Use fork to remove and allow to cool on a wire rack.

