ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have issued a warning to the public about two men who have been going door-to-door in Ross Township soliciting local residents.

According to the Ross Township Police’s Facebook page, the recent incidents have been reported between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.

The men wear black pants and black vests, or in some cases, yellow reflective vests.

They drive a maroon-colored Nissan Sentra with the Maryland license plate 4CH-889.

Police say they don’t have any information on what the pair are soliciting, but add that they don’t have a permit. A solicitation permit is required in the township, and currently there is only one for Xfinity/Comcast.

Police say if these men come to your door, you should ask them for a permit. If they refuse, you are urged to call 911 immediately.

