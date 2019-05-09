ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have issued a warning to the public about two men who have been going door-to-door in Ross Township soliciting local residents.
According to the Ross Township Police’s Facebook page, the recent incidents have been reported between the hours of noon and 9 p.m.
The men wear black pants and black vests, or in some cases, yellow reflective vests.
They drive a maroon-colored Nissan Sentra with the Maryland license plate 4CH-889.
Police say they don’t have any information on what the pair are soliciting, but add that they don’t have a permit. A solicitation permit is required in the township, and currently there is only one for Xfinity/Comcast.
Police say if these men come to your door, you should ask them for a permit. If they refuse, you are urged to call 911 immediately.