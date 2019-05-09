By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a couple days of sunshine, chances of rain return to the area with a possibility of storms in the afternoon into the overnight hours.

The chance of rain comes as an upper low just north of Pittsburgh.

Friday, a cold front will come through the area with rain showers and weak storms expected in the morning. This will include some large hail along with gusty straight line wind.

Saturday is expected to be dry and Sunday will have some rain for Mother’s Day.

