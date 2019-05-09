  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) — Some malls might be struggling because of the problems many brick-and-mortar retailers are facing, but South Hills Village appears to be doing fine.

In fact, four new retailers are village-bound.

According to Patch.com, those stores include:

UPS Store

Opening in the mall annex between Ulta and Macy’s this summer for all your packing and shipping needs and more.

Spice and Tea Exchange

Also opening this summer in the lower level offers tea lovers a wide selection.

Dry Goods

The women’s fashion retailer will open in the fall on the lower level near center court.

Trollbeads

The jewelry store, which began in Demark, is opening in the fall between center court and the Dining District.

For more information on this story, visit Patch.com at this link.

