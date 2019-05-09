Filed Under:Andrea Dusha, Child Abuse, Fayette County, Lydia Wright, Michael Wright, Ross Guidotti, Uniontown, Uniontown News


UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The Fayette County man on trial in the starvation death of his young daughter has been convicted of third-degree murder.

Michael Wright Jr., of Uniontown, could face up to 20-40 years in prison for the February 2016 death of 23-month-old Lydia Wright.

According to testimony at the trial, the girl was found living in deplorable conditions. She was strapped to a car seat and unable to move.

Investigators said Wright and his partner, Andrea Dusha, would allegedly eat meals in front of the little girl, who was malnourished and dehydrated.

Police say Dusha brought the toddler already dead to Uniontown Hospital in 2016, claiming the child had developed an illness. But autopsy results showed the little girl weighed only 10 pounds, when a child of that age normally weighs as much as 20 pounds.

Dusha has pleaded guilty in the case and is waiting to be sentenced.

Wright will be sentenced on May 24.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

