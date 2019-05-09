Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of West Liberty Avenue was shut down Thursday afternoon.
Allegheny County officials say a car carrier became disabled between LaSalle and Edgehill.
Pittsburgh/Dormont: W Liberty Ave is closed between LaSalle and Edgehill due to disabled car carrier; all traffic being detoured through Dormont.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 9, 2019
That portion of West Liberty Avenue has been shut down.
Traffic is being detoured through Dormont in the meantime.
Another disabled vehicle also shut down West Liberty Avenue at Blaine Street.
Pittsburgh: West Liberty Avenue is closed in both directions at Blaine Street due to a disabled vehicle.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 9, 2019
The road is closed in both directions.