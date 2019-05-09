Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Road Closure, West Liberty Avenue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of West Liberty Avenue was shut down Thursday afternoon.

Allegheny County officials say a car carrier became disabled between LaSalle and Edgehill.

That portion of West Liberty Avenue has been shut down.

Traffic is being detoured through Dormont in the meantime.

Another disabled vehicle also shut down West Liberty Avenue at Blaine Street.

The road is closed in both directions.

