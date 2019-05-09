



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of a 12-year-old Beaver Falls girl is demanding answers after a doctor implanted birth control in her arm.

The clinic, Adagio Health Turtle Creek, said it does not need parental consent to perform the procedure, but the girl’s mother said she was brought there by another woman against her will.

Turtle Creek Police tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the mother did file a police report and that charges against the female suspect are pending and will likely be filed this week.

We are choosing not to name the female suspect until those charges are filed, but the young girl’s mother wanted to warn other parents.

“They told me that if I want [the birth control] removed, I had to call their corporate,” said Misty Evans, the mother of 12-year-old.

Schiller asked, “To get it removed before the year 2022?”

Evans replied, “Yes ma’am.”

Evans said her 12-year-old daughter is upset and scared following the bizarre situation.

She immediately told her mother about the situation and then alerted police. Her mother said that she thought her daughter was in school at the time when the female suspect allegedly took her from their Beaver Falls neighborhood to the Turtle Creek clinic.

Evans said the female suspect told the girl that she “was 12” and “needed birth control.”

“If she did it to my daughter, who knows how many other children she has taken up here without parents’ consent?” Evans said.

Evans gave KDKA pictures of the girl’s left arm since the minor did not wish to appear on camera. The birth control, a plastic rod called Nexplanon, reportedly sits just under her skin.

Evans said her 12-year-old did not ask for birth control and does not understand why the female suspect would care as to whether she had it or not. Evans said her daughter did not ask the woman to bring her to the clinic. Evans said if her daughter had asked for birth control, she would have taken her herself.

Evans tells KDKA that her daughter has been sick as a result of adjusting to the birth control and chose to “go along” with the situation because she was scared and felt unsafe.

“Two doctors at Children’s Hospital told me the birth control that is inserted in my daughter’s arm is for an adult. My daughter has hormones going through her right now [for] between an 18- and 19-year-old,” Evans said.

For that reason, she said she will travel to Oakland this week and have it removed from her daughter’s arm by UPMC doctors.

KDKA called Adagio Health’s headquarters and asked about the law regarding minors and birth control insertion at the clinics.

Adagio Health said the clinic cannot comment as to if it saw this young girl due to HIPPA, but said “in Pennsylvania, minors can consent to confidential contraception and counseling.”

Adagio Health said it encourages minors to always discuss medical care with parents.

Evans said she will not be satisfied until the alleged female suspect is charged with a crime.

KDKA will update this story.