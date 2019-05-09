  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A top adviser to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is stepping down from the board of directors of the second-largest natural gas producer in the state.

Pittsburgh-based EQT announced Wednesday that Bray Cary will not seek reelection to the company’s board.

Cary released a statement saying “given my tenure on the board and my involvement in the Justice administration I figured it was a good time to step away.”

The company says Cary joined its board in 2008 and has also served as the president, chief executive office and director of West Virginia Media Holdings, a television and print media company, since 2001.

Cary is seen as having an instrumental role in Justice’s administration, to the point where some lawmakers refer to him as “Governor Cary.”

