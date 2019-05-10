ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A man accused of stealing credit cards from multiple people and breaking into vehicles is in now jail.
Aspinwall Police are crediting people on social media for helping to track down 33-year-old Justin Forcucci.
Police say he stole multiple credit cards and used them throughout Allegheny County.
Records show he used other people’s credit cards at places such as McDonald’s, a 7-Eleven in downtown Pittsburgh and at the Burlington Coat Factory.
Home security cameras in Aspinwall caught him on video before he reportedly broke into a nearby vehicle in April.
A resident told police Forcucci stole her husband’s wallet, her cell phone and several other items, and she wasn’t the only target.
Forcucci was also on Pittsburgh Police officers’ radar. He was wanted by the department for several related charges.
Pittsburgh Police officers recently picked up Forcucci, and he now faces multiple charges including theft, fraud and loitering.