ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus and a pickup truck crashed in Aspinwall Friday afternoon.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Freeport Road near the ramps to Route 28.
It appears the bus and the truck collided as the truck was making a left-hand turn.
It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
Aspinwall: Bus/pickup truck crash with unknown injuries – 50 Freeport Road; Police Fire & EMS responding
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 10, 2019
Further details have not yet been released.
