Filed Under:Aspinwall, Bus Crash, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority of Allegheny County


ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus and a pickup truck crashed in Aspinwall Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Freeport Road near the ramps to Route 28.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

It appears the bus and the truck collided as the truck was making a left-hand turn.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Information

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s