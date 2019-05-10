MCARTHUR, OH (KDKA) — An Ohio woman is accused of breaking into a home and doing the dishes for the people who live there.

According to a Facebook post from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received about a burglary in the town of Hamden, but this burglar wasn’t there for goods, money or material things.

The alleged burglar entered through the back door, sat down on the couch, pet the family’s dog and then proceeded to wash their dirty dishes. After finishing their “chores” the burglar left the residence.

When the Sheriff’s office spoke with the home owner, they took down the description of the woman that entered the home. They later would receive calls of a woman that matched the description of the burglar and she was knocking on doors in the same area.

The alleged burglar, Cheyenne Ewing, appeared to be under the influence and had not slept in two days.

She was taken into custody and sent to the South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail where she was charged with burglary.