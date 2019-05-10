



Oliver

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Oliver is a handsome guy with a gorgeous, soft coat of fur. Although he isn’t very fond of other cats, he is eager to join a home with an adult family who will give him all the love he deserves. Oliver enjoys the company of people, but isn’t your typical lap cat – he prefers an independent lifestyle so he can explore his surroundings! If Oliver sounds like he would be a good fit for your family, stop by our satellite adoption center at Petco in Bethel Park to pay him a visit.

To find out more about how to adopt Oliver, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bonnie & Millie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bonnie was one of 10 adult cats left at the shelter in a tote on 11/9/18. She is very, very friendly. Loves laying around and hanging out near you. She constantly paws at you for attention. If you want a cat that you can hold and carry around, Bonnie is your girl! She is currently in a loving foster home so please contact the shelter if you would like to meet her.

To find out more about how to adopt Bonnie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! My name is Millie and I am a hound mix. I am in a foster home right now. I am a very sweet girl waiting for my forever home!

To find out more about how to adopt Millie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

