YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the United Auto Workers against General Motors over the closing of three plants should be heard in Ohio.
The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday dismissed GM’s arguments that the case should be moved to a federal court in Detroit for convenience. The headquarters for GM and the UAW are in Detroit.
A GM spokesman declined to comment Friday about the ruling.
The UAW sued GM in February over a breach of contract claim while trying to stop it from closing northeast Ohio’s Lordstown assembly plant and transmission plants in White Marsh, Maryland, and Warren, Michigan.
Only the Michigan plant remains open.
