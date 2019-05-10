PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s perhaps the most popular cookie at graduation parties and wedding receptions and to wrap up Cookie Table Week on Pittsburgh Today Live, we have the recipe for the Italian Peach Cookie!

Italian Peach Cookies

7 ½ to 8 cups all-purpose flour

2 TBL baking powder

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 ½ cups milk

1 cup butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp, almond

Peach liqueur

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, or lightly grease 2 sheets

Place eggs and sugar in bowl and beat with an electric mixer till light, @3 minutes.

Add butter and beat till creamy, then mix in milk and almond flavoring.

Mix flour with baking powder, then add this to the batter, beating just till combined.

Take a small amount of batter in your hands, and roll into a ball: 1 ½ inches for large, ¾ of an inch for the small sized cookies, and place on the baking sheets.

Continue to roll out all the batter into balls, then bake for about 15-20 minutes or until very light brown on the bottom. Cool well.

Filling: use a sharp knife and cut out a circle at the bottom of the cookie, removing the cookie centers and placing these in a bowl.

Mix cookie crumbs and enough peach jam until you have a sticky filling.

Fill each cookie, then match cookies for shape and size. Clean any filling from seam.

Place about ½ cup of peach liqueur in two separate bowls, and color one yellow and the other red. In a third bowl, place fine white sugar.

Carefully dip each cookie pair into the red mixture ¾ way up the cookie, then dip the other end in the yellow mixture.

Gently blot the cookie with paper towels to remove most of the liquid, then immediately roll the cookie in the sugar.

Place on waxed paper to dry. Once dry garnish with plastic peach leaves, or fresh mint leaves.