



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an unexpected turn, most of the rain is expected to be out of the area by 8:00 a.m.

The cold front heading toward the area is expected to arrive earlier than expected, but with that, today will be mostly dry, with rain chances being wrapped up by around 9:00 a.m. Clouds will remain in place for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Winds will be in from the west between 7-17mph. The highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The weekend will remain on the cool side, with highs on Saturday expected to be around 65-degrees and dry.

Sunday rain will begin early in the day and continue through the day. There’s a chance to see more than three-quarters of an inch of rain on average Sunday and that could lead to some flooding issues.

The high Sunday tops out at 60 degrees.

Next week, cool temperatures remain as we’ll see highs in the low 60s and 50s through Thursday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.