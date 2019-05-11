ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A juvenile was driven to the hospital after being shot in Aliquippa Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say that the City of Aliquippa Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 1000-block of Main Street at approximately 2:36 a.m. Saturday morning.

Shortly after, dispatchers in Aliquippa received another call from a woman who said she was transporting a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital.

According to authorities, the male was taken from Heritage Sewickley Valley Hospital to Allegheny General Hospital in order to receive additional treatment for a single gunshot wound.

The condition and the identity of the victim have not yet been released.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-773-7400.

