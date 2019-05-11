  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Business Fire, Fire, Greensburg, Greensburg Fire Department, Greensburg News, Local TV, West Otterman Street


GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An early morning fire tore through a Greensburg business.

Westmoreland County 911 officials say firefighters were dispatched to Bean and Baguette for reports of a heavy fire.

Bean and Baguette posted to Facebook saying that they will close indefinitely as a result of the fire.

“Unfortunately last night a fire broke out inside our building,” said the company in a post on Facebook. “We are closed indefinitely, and want to thank our loyal customers for the last 3 amazing years.”

The restaurant on West Otterman Street opened in 2016.

No injuries were reported from the scene and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

