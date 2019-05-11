  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 7,500 walked today to help local nonprofits at the Highmark Walk For A Healthy Community took over the North Shore today.

This was the first of seven walks to happen across the state and 75 nonprofits participated.

“What’s great about this event is Highmark actually underwrites 100% of the cost so that way each organization receives 100% of the proceeds that they bring in today,” said Brandon Berns, Senior Community Affairs Analyst at Highmark Health.

The event raised $500,000 for nonprofits in Pittsburgh.

