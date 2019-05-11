  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One vehicle crashed on I-279 northbound Saturday morning.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on I-279 northbound near the I-79 split.

There is currently a lane restriction near milepost 13.

Pennsylvania State Police say that no one was injured in the accident.

