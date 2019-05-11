PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the rookies were on the practice fields on the South Side, JuJu Smith-Schuster was playing with water balloons with fans at Donaldson Park in Oakdale and everyone was invited, free of charge, to his inaugural water balloon fight.

A few hundred people of all ages showed Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for his water balloon fight, all paid for by Smith-Schuster.

There was free food, free drinks, games and a DJ.

Fans also had the opportunity to win some great prizes including Steelers tickets, autographed items and even money.

JuJu gave away $100 to each winner at his spur of the moment event.

Smith-Schuster had the idea, set it all up and paid all the people involved to have a day of fun.

“It’s a beautiful day out here in Pittsburgh and I’m having the best time of my life,” Smith-Schuster said. “I wanted to the throw the biggest balloon fight and I think it’s just awesome we’re able to do this.”