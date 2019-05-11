MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — This is every parent and grandparent’s worst nightmare.

When we arrived here to the 300 block of Bell Avenue in McKees Rocks, the grandmother of this little girl came running up to us begging for help.

Dawn Jones was caring for her 10-year-old granddaughter Dior Reese, and that she is her temporary guardian. The two were getting ready to leave the house to spend time together when a man in a black SUV pulled up to their house with two other men and a women in the car.

She says one of the men who is known to the family took out a gun threatened to shoot her and proceeded to grab the ten year-old girl and throw her into the truck.

“It actually turned physical between me, him and his two friends and I fought and I fought and I fought and I fought for my granddaughter but I can’t physically win over three men,” Jones said.

Dior Reese is of slight stature her grandmother says and a sweet little girl. She was obviously terrified and was screaming and calling for her grandmother.

