WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Interstate 70 westbound is shutdown due to a multi-vehicle accident between Exit 6 (Claysville) and Exit 1 (West Alexander), according to PennDOT.
Interstate 70 westbound mile marker 3.5 multi-vehicle accident involving a hazmat spill the Pennsylvania State police are asking all traffic to avoid the area – traffic is being diverted onto SR 40 at Claysville
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 12, 2019
Traffic is being diverted to State Route 40 at Claysville.
