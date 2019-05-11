PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in exchange for cash considerations.

The 28-year old pitcher attended spring training for the San Francisco Giants before being acquired by the Angels on March 26 in exchange for Williams Jerez.

Stratton went 0-2 and had an 8.59 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched along with 22 strikeouts in seven appearances with the Angels this season before he was designated for assignment on May 7.

Stratton won a career-high 10 games in 28 appearance (and 26 starts) while being the only member of San Francisco’s starting pitching staff to reach double digit win totals.

He also had two separate stints with Triple-A Sacramento where he went 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts.

When was recalled for the second time to the Giants, he went 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA over his final eight games.

He was the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Mississippi State University.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

A corresponding move will be made once Stratton joins the team.