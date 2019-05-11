



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A beautiful start to the weekend will be washed out by rain showers returning to the Pittsburgh region just in time for Mother’s Day.

With the forecast for Saturday far better than Sunday, KDKA’s Jon Burnett has declared Saturday as the unofficial Mother’s Day for 2019.

Early morning temperatures across western Pennsylvania started in the mid to upper 40’s and will continue the upward trend to a high of 64 degrees.

Clear skies and sunshine are forecasted for much of the day Saturday, by far making it the best day of the weekend.

However, the tables will begin to turn late in the evening Saturday as clouds are welcomed back into the western Pennsylvania region.

Rain is expected to begin falling later Saturday and continuing throughout the night into Sunday morning, to start a rather damp and chilly Mother’s Day.

The majority of rainfall is anticipated in the morning hours, however clouds and spotty, light rain showers are expected to linger throughout the region.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach a forecasted high of 60 degrees.

Rain will continue throughout the beginning of the work week with Monday struggling to reach the upper 50’s.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are expected to return to the Pittsburgh region towards the latter part of the work week.

