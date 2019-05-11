  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a pleasant Saturday, rain showers return through the evening and overnight and linger to create a damp and somewhat cool Mother’s Day.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s and clouds and showers will persist through midday.

Afternoon will bring an occasional break in the showers but rain chances linger through the evening and into most of Monday before finally winding down late Tuesday morning.

Temperatures begin to warm Tuesday and will hover closer to 70 the second half of the week.

