PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gamers of all shapes and sizes are taking part in an eSports tournament this weekend at Point Park University.
They’re competing in three games: Super Smash Bros., NBA2K19 and NHL 19.
The Pittsburgh Knights, Penguins and Cleveland Cavaliers Legion are hosting the tournament.
The tournament, however, isn’t just about having fun. There are cash prizes on the line and they are raising money for those with disabilities.
“There are approximately 42 million people that suffer from disabilities who are unable to play video games,” said Steve Tanzilli, Dean of the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University. “We’re hoping today’s event raises awareness about the need for making video games more compatible.”
Tournament winners take home $1,500 and it wraps up tomorrow.