HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department responded to a call of a crash and shots fired in the 1000 block of Forest Avenue at approximately 7:01 p.m. Saturday evening.

Two vehicles were speeding down Forest Avenue and exchanging gunfire.

A truck was traveling east when it passed by one of the two vehicles, causing it to travel into the oncoming traffic lane. The truck then flipped and rolled over and was being operated by an off-duty police officer.

The driver of the other vehicle then lost control after hitting the off-duty officer’s truck and then crashed into a stockyard of Caruso Paving, hitting one of the company’s tractor trailers parked in the yard.

Following the crash, an occupant of the vehicle left the vehicle and began shooting at third vehicle that is believed to have been chasing them.

The driver of the third vehicle was a 17-year-old male that had been shot in the leg.

The off-duty officer and driver of the third vehicle were both transported to local trauma centers for evaluation and treatment.

The second vehicle involved in the incident remains at large and is being searched for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Department Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).