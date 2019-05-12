



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Every mom deserves to be treated like a queen on Mother’s Day!

We searched far and wide for the best deals, discounts and freebies to get your mom this Mother’s Day.

Chili’s is offering a Mother’s Day dinner special for two, for only $25.

Eat’n Park is offering a free Smiley Cookie at all restaurants to all moms who dine-in.

Hooters is offering a variety of meals that moms can enjoy for free this Mother’s Day including wings, chicken sandwiches, salads and burgers.

KFC is offering free delivery through GrubHub on Sunday.

Kraft is offering to reimburse the cost of a babysitter, up to $100, so that mom can take the day off.

P.F. Chang’s is offering a free dine-in dessert with all dine-in meals on Sunday.

Primanti Brothers is offering free meals to all mom’s who dine-in with a table purchase of at least $3.99. Moms will also get a $5 coupon for a future visit in May.

Quaker Steak & Lube is offering free meals for moms up to $15, only at participating restaurants.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a $25 dining card Saturday and Sunday that can be used May 13 through June 30.

Texas de Brazil is offering a free non-alcoholic drink and dessert on Sunday with the purchase of a full meal.

TGI Friday’s is offering a free dessert with online purchases of $30 or more.

Olive Garden is giving a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 gift card purchased. Also, Olive Garden is opening at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.