Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that took place outside of the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club on the North Side early Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim walking into UPMC East in Monroeville with non-life-threatening stab wounds, but was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital.
The officers the interviewed the victim at the hospital and the victim stated that he and another male got into an argument in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where the stabbing occurred.
Police also learned of a gunshot that was fired and hit a parked car during the incident.
No one was injured.
Police are investigating the incident.