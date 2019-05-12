SLOVAKIA (KDKA) — The Penguins season ended early at the hands of the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, however seven members of the team hopped across the pond to represent their respective countries.

Matt Murray and Jared McCann are suiting up for Team Canada, Evgeni Malkin is on Team Russia, Dominik Simon is representing the Czech Republic, Teddy Blueger is in his third straight appearance with Team Lativa and Patric Hornqvist and Marcus Pettersson are teaming up for Team Sweden.

Malkin has put up three assists in two victories for Russia, coming against Norway and Austria.

McCann has an assist in an 8-0 victory against Great Britain. Murray dropped a 3-1 decision to Finland, but posted a .923 save percentage.

Simon added an assist, helping the Czech Republic in a 5-2 win over Sweden

Hornqvist is currently second in the tournament in goals with three and Petersson has posted a +1 rating with two penalty minutes.

Finally, Teddy Blueger had a two-assist performance in Lativa’s 5-2 victory over Austria.

Each team has played two games of their seven games in the preliminary round. Finland and Germany lead Group A with a 2-0 record, good for six points, Finland holds the tiebreaker with a +4 goal differential.

Switzerland, Czech Republic and Russia lead Group B with identical 2-0 records. Switzerland has a +11 goal differential, giving them a sizable lead in the preliminary round standings.

The top four teams from each group will make the quaterfinal, single-elimination playoff.