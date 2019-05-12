



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain showers overnight are expected to begin to taper off throughout the day Sunday.

Sunshine is not on the schedule for Sunday, although there are some chances where rain will subside. Expect more steady rain in the morning with spotty, light showers possible across the area during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of only 63 degrees.

Another band of rain is forecasted to move through the region during the evening hours of Sunday.

Monday is forecasted to be dry at wake up and for the morning commute, however, the area will get another soaking of rain as a new system moves across the region Monday afternoon and evening.

Cool temperature trends are also expected to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. Both Monday and Tuesday are forecasted to struggle to reach the upper-50’s.

Anywhere from an inch or up to an inch and a half of rain is expected to fall by days end on Monday.

Long-term forecasts show the end of the work week will feature the return of sunshine and mild warmer temperatures.

Seventy degrees will not be seen in the Pittsburgh region until the latter part of next week.

