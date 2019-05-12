Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a gloomy and cool Sunday, we will see showers return overnight and last off and on through Monday.
The pattern lingers early Tuesday with showers finally moving out around lunchtime Tuesday.
We don’t improve much in the temperature department hanging around in the upper 50s to start the week.
Wednesday finally brings some sunshine and a start toward warmer temperatures that could lift us into the lower 80s next weekend.
