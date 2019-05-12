WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Sunday evening at approximately 7:21 p.m., Wilkinsburg police were sent to the 800 block of Holland Avenue to respond to two men fighting.
When they arrived and checked the surrounding area they discovered a 38-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso.
Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital and then listed in stable condition.
Allegheny County Police Detectives have initiated an investigation in cooperation with the Wilkinsburg Police and investigators have determined the victim and another male were in a fight due to a domestic issue. During the fight, the victim was stabbed multiple times.
No one is in custody at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.