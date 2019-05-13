AVONMORE (KDKA) — Around 100 employees at Akers National Roll Company in Avonmore, Westmoreland County will be out of a job soon.

Ampco-Pittsburgh, the owner of the facility, said the plant will be permanently closing.

The company didn’t give a reason why other than the closure is based upon market conditions.

Akers National Roll produces large steel rolls that can weigh tens of thousands of pounds. Many of the affected employees are represented by the United Steelworkers 1138-3, 1138-4 and Local Union No. 46.

They held a meeting in Avonmore Monday afternoon to discuss the news. Mayor of Avonmore Paula Jones, said the community depends on the plant to keep it going. The news of its impending closure, she says is devastating and emotional.

“I’m not happy. Depressing. It is real depressing. A lot of people depend on it. We have four bars, we have a little grocery store in town, Dollar General, depend on guys down here. This will impact us,” said Jones.

“It means a career move, probably out of state. There’s nothing left in this state anymore,” said Marty McKnight.

McKnight has worked in maintenance at Akers for 12 years.

The date the plant will officially close has yet to be determined, according to Ampco-Pittsburgh officials. However, the company expects the closure to take place by September 30th.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to the United Steel Workers international office for an official statement and she has yet to hear back.