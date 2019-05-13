



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Bean and Baguette restaurant was a dream come true for owner Eric Bevan and his wife, but a weekend fire turned that dream into a burnt-out nightmare.

“It’s just tough that you put this much time, your heart into something, and just to see it gone in a blink of an eye, it’s very disappointing,” Bevan said.

The popular eatery was destroyed in the fire Saturday. Yellow tape blocks where customers would enter.

Many of those same customers have reached out to Bevan and his family.

“We’ve seen it day to day. We were very busy throughout the day, but just to see it on this level is just incredible, and the support everyone has to offer us is even better,” Bevan said.

It’s not just customers offering help. The restaurant business is a tough one, but it’s not without heart. Competitors become friends when this kind of thing happens.

“[They offered us] any kind of support we need, you know, some of their facility to store storage, food, stuff like that,” Bevan said.

Bevan’s greatest thanks, however, goes to the firefighters who risked their lives to try to save what he and his family dedicated their lives to.

The future of the restaurant is unclear at this time.

“I can’t guarantee that anytime soon that we’ll be back again, but we would love to,” Bevan said.

Bevan says the building is insured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it’s not believed to be suspicious.