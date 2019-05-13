  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A priest with the Diocese of Greensburg has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Monday, the Diocese received a report of the allegation against Father Andrew Kawecki.

The abuse allegedly happened 15 years ago.

Andrew Kawecki (Photo Courtesy: Diocese of Greensburg)

Kawecki, who served at St. John the Baptist in Scottdale and St. Joseph in Everson, was removed from his place of ministry and relieved of all parish duties.

The allegation was phoned into the PA ChildLine and the District Attorney was contacted.

Kawecki will remain on leave until law enforcement completes an investigation.

