



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate claims that he had “inappropriate contact” with adult women.

The decision regarding the Fr. James Young was announced in a May 4 letter from Bishop David Zubik that was distributed this past weekend in the church bulletins of St. Ferdinand in Cranberry Township, St. Gregory in Zelienople and Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City.

The letter reads, in part: “When an allegation of this nature has been made, diocesan policy mandates specific procedures, including bringing the information before the Independent Review Board, which will advise me on whether he is suitable for ministry.”

Bishop Zubik said Young’s removal isn’t an implication of guilt. It’s intended to “safeguard the course of justice while preserving the rights of everyone involved.”

While on leave, Young can’t engage in public ministry or administer the sacraments, dress in clerical attire or identify himself as a priest. Those restrictions will become permanent if it’s determined he committed the acts.

The diocese is also advises anyone “harmed by someone representing the Church” to come forward. They provide these phone numbers: the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 1-888-808-1235, or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.

