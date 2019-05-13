PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jake Elmore from Triple-A Indianapolis.
In order to make room for Elmore on the 25-man roster, infielder Jung Ho Kang has been placed on the 10-day injured list as he is suffering from a left side strain.
To clear a space on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jameson Taillon has been transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
Elmore is 31-years-old and has a .380 batting average with 12 doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs in 31 games with Indianapolis following being acquired by the Pirates from the White Sox in March.
Elmore currently ranks first in the International League in batting average, second in doubles and fifth in OBP with a .444.
This is the second time Elmore is with the Pirates organization, he was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati in November 2014 before being designated for assignment in January 2015.
He has a career average of .215 in 197 games in the MLB between Arizona, Houston, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee. In those games he has 15 doubles, 4 home runs and 33 RBIs.
Left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons has also cleared waivers and been outrighted to Indianapolis.