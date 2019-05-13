MILLVALE (KDKA) — A Millvale Police officer is being credited with saving the life of a newborn baby in the parking lot of a gas station on Mother’s Day.

According to police Chief Timothy Komoroski Sr., officers were first called to the parking lot of the BP gas station on Evergreen Road just before 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

A family was on their way to the hospital, and the baby just couldn’t wait to arrive.

The 33-year-old mother had just given birth in the parking lot, but the baby had stopped breathing.

Police say the baby’s father was attempting to give the infant CPR, but the child was not responding.

Chief Komoroski said Officer Zachary Potetz took the baby, cleared the airway and did CPR until paramedics with Ross/West View arrived at the scene.

Once inside the ambulance, police say the baby began breathing normally again. Then, both the infant and mother were taken to West Penn Hospital.

Chief Komoroski said, at last check on Sunday afternoon, the baby, mom, dad and 3-year-old sibling, were all “doing great.”

Meanwhile, Chief Komoroski also says Officer Potetz was working a 16-hour shift because of the Millvale Music Festival when he was called to the scene.

