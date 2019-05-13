



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is working to resolve towing issues that popped up the night before the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Towing started an hour before it was supposed to, and now some parkers will be getting reimbursed.

Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted a warning to drivers to make sure their cars were removed from the streets before 12 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

30 minutes people. Thirty minutes. If you are in ANY Pittsburgh restaurant/ bar area & you are parked in the street – You. Will. Be. Towed. Please share & inform friends who are out or reside along the Marathon path. Towing starts at 12 midnight. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 5, 2019

Peduto discovered later, however, that drivers with McGann and Chester Towing and Recovery were towing cars between 11 p.m. and midnight. Peduto even approached one tow truck driver and told them to stop.

McGann and Chester maintained that the signs said towing would begin at 11 p.m., and as a result, 30 people received citations for about $112.50 and 23 people were charged a towing fee of $135.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says police are reaching out to those who were affected so they can provide information on how to be reimbursed.

In the meantime, the city and the towing company are now working on a plan to make Pittsburgh Marathon towing rules more clear in the future.