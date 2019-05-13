



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for a soggy and cool start to the work week.

Last week, it was clear that this week would see some cool weather in place, and now that we are here, it is clear that even the cool temperatures we were forecasting were a little too ambitious.

Highs today and on Tuesday will likely not hit the 60 degree mark with a large upper low that is slowly pushing through. This low will bring a chance for light and pesky rain showers through the day today. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says places to the northwest of Pittsburgh will see the highest rain totals through the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

However, rain totals don’t look like they’ll be very impressive. While there is a rain chance, be ready for lots of dry time as well, similar to what we saw yesterday for Mother’s Day.

For the year, Pittsburgh has seen just over 15 inches of rain and is just over 2.5 inches ahead of the normal rainfall pace you’d expect to see, based on data from the past 30 years. Most places in Western Pennsylvania are ahead of the “normal” pace, but there are a couple of communities that are behind.

The Wheeling, West Virginia, area is behind by around 0.7 inches.

The next week is looking damp, but no big rain totals are expected. Smiley says we will have at least a chance for rain over the next six of seven days. This is the fourth wettest start to the month of May since 2000.

The other big weather story right now comes in the way of the cool weather that is in place right now. While we aren’t setting any cold weather records, highs today won’t get out of the mid-50s. Tuesday is looking just as cool.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.