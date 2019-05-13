



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Uber driver, who is also a professor at two universities, is now in jail after being accused of holding two women against their will.

Uber driver and professor Richard Lomotey, 36, is behind bars and likely out of the classroom following a weekend arrest for alleged kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment.

Penn State Beaver’s campus relations manager released this statement, saying: “I can confirm that Richard Lomotey is an assistant professor of Information Science Technology. These allegations are deeply troubling and we have revoked his access to campus as we look into this matter. This is obviously a criminal matter and we cannot comment further.”

Lomotey also has ties to the University of Pittsburgh.

A school spokesmen told KDKA, “We can confirm that Richard Lomotey taught classes part-time at the School of Computing and Information in the spring semester of 2019. As of the end of the semester, he is no longer under contract with the University of Pittsburgh.”

Police said Lomotey moonlights as an Uber driver.

According to investigators, early Saturday morning, Lomotey allegedly commented on the looks of his two female passengers and then ignored his GPS directions. He reportedly drove the women in the wrong direction, parked his car along South Homewood Avenue and allegedly told them, “You’re not going anywhere,” before trying to lock the doors. The girls managed to get out of the car and ran towards Penn Avenue to yell for help.

Lomotey was identified by authorities by his Uber ID and picture.

Uber immediately cancelled his profile and released a statement saying, “What’s been described is unacceptable. The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

Lomotey is set to go before the judge for his preliminary hearing on May 23.