ERIE (KDKA) — State Police are looking for a missing man from Erie who may be endangered.

According to state police, 49-year-old Timothy Connolly was last seen on May 12 at 5:12 a.m. on the Dogleg Trail in Harbor Creek Township.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

He is 6-foot tall and weighs 145 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Police say Connolly was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.

