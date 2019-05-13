ERIE (KDKA) — State Police are looking for a missing man from Erie who may be endangered.
According to state police, 49-year-old Timothy Connolly was last seen on May 12 at 5:12 a.m. on the Dogleg Trail in Harbor Creek Township.
He is 6-foot tall and weighs 145 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.
Police say Connolly was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a sweatshirt.
ERIE COUNTY: Missing/Endangered. PSP Erie is searching for Timothy Connolly, 49; 6’0″, 145 lbs., blond hair, green eyes; wearing blue jean shorts and sweatshirt; last seen May 12 at 5:12 a.m. on Dogleg Trail, Harbor Creek Township. Call 911 if seen. Erie/Crawford/Warren Counties. pic.twitter.com/cpxVIdwRw9
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 13, 2019
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.