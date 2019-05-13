Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA/AP) — A man accused of flushing his grandparents’ ashes down the toilet during a dispute with his mother appeared before a judge on Monday morning.
Thomas Wells was held for court during his preliminary hearing.
Police say Wells had been staying with his mother at her home in McKeesport, until she asked him to leave last September.
But before he left, officials say he allegedly flushed the ashes of her parents down the toilet.
They were kept in a box in his mother’s bedroom.
Wells is charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal mischief.
Hopefully he’ll get jail (or prison) time over this. (One can only hope.)
Then he will get to be cellmate’s, and become a good friend with “Bubba”.
The smirk will be wiped off his face..the first night in the lockup.