PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apparently, the Watt brothers are more than just football players.

The trio including Steelers linebacker T.J., Houston Texans lineman J.J. and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek are set to launch a new game.

According to J.J.’s post on Twitter Monday, the brothers have produced and hosted “Ultimate Tag” that should be coming to television in 2020.

“Very excited to finally be able to announce a project that I have executive produced and also hosted, along with my brothers @DerekWatt34 & @_TJWatt. “Ultimate Tag” takes a childhood game to extreme levels, with insane obstacles & incredible athletes. Coming in early 2020.”

“Stay Tuned.”

