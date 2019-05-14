Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)- AB now has beef with Steve Madden.
Brown posted a picture to Twitter Tuesday of Madden’s website and he apparently was not happy with the “Antonia Brown Snake” shoe for sale.
“Really 🤔 @SteveMadden”
The Antonia line of shoe that Madden sells has absolutely nothing to do with Brown, but he still takes issue with the name.
Tweeters were having a field day with the post online.
“After ypu at the end of last season….”
Brown was seen earlier in Pittsburgh at the Allegheny County Courthouse resolving his reckless driving court case from last year.