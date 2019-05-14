



DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police say they’ve tracked down the teenage girlfriend of a young man who disappeared from Beaver County over the weekend.

According to state police, 17-year-old Decklin Oshop left a home on Cannelton Road in Darlington Township around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Oshop was with his juvenile girlfriend.

However, state police now say the girl was located Monday night in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was taken into custody by the sheriff’s department there, and returned to the custody of her mother.

Oshop is still on the run though.

State police say he took off in the 2008 silver Honda Civic he left Pennsylvania in. Officials say they believe he switched the Pennsylvania license plate to one from Ohio.

That plate’s registration number remains unknown at this time.

Oshop continues to be listed as missing.

He is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Oshop or his girlfriend’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 773-7400.