PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The week, Chef Crystal Baldwin, of the Market District, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen getting ready for grilling and barbecue season.
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5-8 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup Market District™ BBQ Sauce
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tbsp Market District™ Texas BBQ Seasoning
- 6 oysters, shucked; shells reserved
Directions:
- Combine the BBQ Sauce and hot sauce.
- Place each oyster back in its shell. Sprinkle each oyster evenly with the seasoning. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of sauce onto each oyster and place in a covered BBQ kettle to cook for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1⁄2 cup shelled pistachios
- 1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped
- 1⁄4 cup mint, chopped
- ½ tsp crushed red pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp ground allspice
- 2 tsp garlic, minced
- 4 scallions, chopped
- 1 small chile pepper, seeded and chopped (optional)
- 1 lb Market District ground beef or ground lamb
- 1⁄4 cup bulgur, soaked in warm water for 10 minutes and drained
- salt and pepper, to taste
- skewers
- 2 tbsp Market District™olive oil
- 1 tsp Market District™sumac
Directions:
- Purée pistachios in a food processor until finely ground. Add parsley, mint, crushed red pepper, allspice, garlic, scallions and chile pepper; pulse until almost smooth. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the beef, bulgur, salt, and pepper. Form ⅓ cup of the mixture around the end of each skewer; refrigerate until meat is firm.
- Heat a grill over high heat. Grill kebabs on hottest part of grill, turning as needed, until slightly charred and cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Transfer kebabs to a platter; drizzle with oil and sprinkle with sumac.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Reisling wine
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tsp shallot, minced
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1/8 tsp salt
- Pinch pepper
- ¾ tsp orange zest
- 1 tsp lemon zest
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan, cook the wine over medium heat until reduced to about 1 tablespoon. Let stand until cool.
- In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients together.