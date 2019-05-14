PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a consumer alert for a local Family Dollar after a health inspector found several high-risk food safety violations.
A food safety assessment report conducted by an Allegheny County Health Department inspector this May found that Family Dollar on Chartiers Avenue in the West End had high-risk violations in two categories: food source/condition and pest management.
The health inspector found that several food items — including a pack of sugar wafers and a bag of chips — had been chewed through. The inspector also found a large number of rodent droppings — “too many to count throughout the facility,” the report reads.
The report details the corrective actions Family Dollar must take to eliminate its violations, including removing all pests and regularly cleaning and monitoring the store for any pest activities.
The store will remain open as the problems are addressed.