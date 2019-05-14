PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood is finally open. Park-goers will notice the familiar smell of Potato Patch fries wafting through the air, the periodic screams emanating from the Phantom’s Revenge — and the absence of the Steel Curtain Roller Coaster, which is set to open this season.
While visitors patiently await their first ride on the 220-foot coaster — the tallest in Pennsylvania — Kennywood posted on Instagram yesterday to let them know that its Steelers-themed cars have been delivered to the amusement park.
Black with gold highlights and sporting the No. 33 on its nose, the car features seats that look like flattened footballs. They embody the theme of the new “Steelers Country at Kennywood” attraction, where the Steel Curtain will be located. It’s the first-ever collaboration between an amusement park and a professional sports franchise.